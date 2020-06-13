Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 338 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,913,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

