Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 498 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

