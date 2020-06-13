Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $37.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $935.28. 16,562,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,673,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $207.51 and a 1-year high of $1,027.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,050.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,048 shares of company stock worth $15,467,133 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.