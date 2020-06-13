Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,254. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.