Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 8.2%

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.69, approximately 740,530 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 708,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.
The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 113.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
