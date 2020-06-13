Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 8.2%

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.69, approximately 740,530 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 708,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 113.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

