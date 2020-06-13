Global Water Resources Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.53. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.15.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

