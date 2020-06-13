Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 190 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a SEK 140 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a SEK 118 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a SEK 147 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 147.45.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 145.71.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

