Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 9.1%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $194.02 and last traded at $194.13, 4,900,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,037,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

