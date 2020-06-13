Goldman Sachs Group Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $245.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.67.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.01. 1,844,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.63. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,937 shares of company stock worth $32,713,049. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

