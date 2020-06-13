Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GT. Citigroup cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 6,224,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 104,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 70.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 511,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 212,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

