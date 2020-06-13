Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,105. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

