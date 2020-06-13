Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSBC. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. 39,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,164. The company has a market capitalization of $537.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 41,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

