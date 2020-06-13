Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of GHL stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 119,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,100. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $186.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.06. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 70.96%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

