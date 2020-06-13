Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) were down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 843,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 836,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

