GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,410. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

