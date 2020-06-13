Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GO. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. 863,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $548,014,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,650,352 shares of company stock valued at $579,614,299 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 37.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

