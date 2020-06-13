GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrubHub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GrubHub from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GRUB stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,264,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.