Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $90.20 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
PAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.89.
Shares of PAC traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 232,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.25.
About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.
