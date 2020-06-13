Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $90.20 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of PAC traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 232,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.