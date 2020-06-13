Guggenheim Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $120.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,249. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

