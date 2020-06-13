H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Down 8.2%

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.37, 2,801,876 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,427,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get H & R Block alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in H & R Block by 202.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in H & R Block by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.