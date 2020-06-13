Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

HLNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. 368,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,647. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

