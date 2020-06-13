Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Given a C$1.80 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price target on Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.45 price target on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

CVE HTL opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$157,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,300. Insiders sold a total of 159,843 shares of company stock valued at $185,419 over the last 90 days.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

