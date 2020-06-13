Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hammerson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Hammerson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised Hammerson from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

