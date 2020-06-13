Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $39.09, 3,075,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,307,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.