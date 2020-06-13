Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Down 9%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s stock price traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.22, 1,021,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 976,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

