HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Receives Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.71 ($68.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 52 week high of €73.02 ($82.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

