HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

