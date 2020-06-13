Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRX. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Heroux Devtek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.13.

TSE HRX opened at C$12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. Heroux Devtek has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.35.

In other news, Director Gilles Labbé bought 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at C$778,041. Insiders purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $169,484 over the last three months.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

