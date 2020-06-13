Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Director Sells $79,472.09 in Stock

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $2.83 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $292.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hertz Global by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,827 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

