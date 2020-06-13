Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $52.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE:HXL traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,808. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

