HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.62.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.