HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of HCHMY opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.79. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

