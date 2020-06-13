Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Hits $100.40 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Holo has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $100.40 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Fatbtc and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.01929697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00176269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00116783 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,218,400,919 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liqui, WazirX, ABCC, IDEX, OOOBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

