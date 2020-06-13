Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,995,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,096. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.17. The company has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

