Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.87.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.45. 4,995,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.17. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

