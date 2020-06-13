Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.87.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.45. 4,995,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.17. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

