Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Trading Down 7.7%

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.79, approximately 864,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 949,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 272,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

