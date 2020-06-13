Hooker Furniture Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furniture stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 110,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOFT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

