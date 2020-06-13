Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

