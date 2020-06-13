Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter.

HOFT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOFT shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

