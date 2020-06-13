Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

HBNC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 153,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

