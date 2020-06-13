Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Horizon Global from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 16,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

