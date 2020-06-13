Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 44,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,890,044 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. 15,553,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,651,366. The company has a market cap of $639.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average is $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $241.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

