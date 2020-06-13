Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,033 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.50% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after purchasing an additional 424,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other news, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $644,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,500 shares of company stock worth $2,190,720. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

