Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.21, 1,888,062 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,127,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,720. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

