Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.29. The stock had a trading volume of 322,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 3,117 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 81,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

