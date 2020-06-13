HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.95 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $55.95 million and $14.50 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00013237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, TOPBTC and HitBTC. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01929735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00176003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00116824 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,649,511 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOPBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Bithumb, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, OKEx, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.