Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HYVE. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.77 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of $922.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

