IBM (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 9.1%

IBM (NYSE:IBM) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.84 and last traded at $118.01, approximately 11,671,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,179,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.87.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,840,000 after buying an additional 638,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in IBM by 597.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

