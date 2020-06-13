Ibstock (LON:IBST) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 213 ($2.71) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 208 ($2.65).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ibstock to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.47) to GBX 212 ($2.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Ibstock to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($2.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.12). The company has a market cap of $765.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.65.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

