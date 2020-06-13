II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Down 7.9%

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.74, 1,310,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,798,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. B. Riley increased their price objective on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.28.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

